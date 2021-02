English summary

'Disha Ravi Joseph' is trending on Twitter, claiming that Bengaluru-based environmental activist Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police in 'toolkit FIR' case, is a Christian from Kerala.Dismissing these claims, her family has said that her full name is Disha Annappa Ravi.