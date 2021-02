English summary

A plea by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists – six days ago – seeking five days’ interim bail for journalist Siddique Kappan so that he can see his seriously ailing mother a final time is yet to be listed for hearing at the Supreme Court. Kappan’s family has said his mother is on her deathbed. In the 122 days that Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan has spent in custody, his habeas corpus petition challenging his arrest and the bail application filed for him have been adjourned by the Supreme Court six times, for periods ranging from four days to six weeks.