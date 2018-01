National

Ramesh Babu

The video of a boy tying the ‘thaali’ to a girl, wearing a school uniform, is doing the rounds on social media, raising the question if it was a minor marriage. Child rights activists, district child protection officers (DCPOs) and teacher’s associations are trying to find if the incident happened for real. The cyber crime department, too, has been informed about the incident. In the 29 seconds video, the girl, wearing the uniform of a government school, with her hair braided, stands facing a boy, who looks like a teenager. The incident is filmed in a house which belongs to a lower middle-class settlement.