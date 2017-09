హీరో కమల్ హాసన్ కు అదే గతి పడుతుంది: సీఎం పదవి మార్కెట్ లో చిక్కదు: మంత్రి కౌంటర్ !

National

Mallikarjuna

Senior AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Jayakumar on Monday lashed out at actor Kamal Haasan over his political ambitions, saying politics was not a movie. Minister Jayakumar gave the example of thespian Sivaji Ganesan who commanded a strong fan following, saying he could not make a big mark in politics.