వద్దన్నా గుడి కట్టేశారు.. దేవుడంటున్నారు! మరి, మోడీ ఏమంటారో?

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A temple dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially open in his home state of Gujarat on Sunday. The temple, funded by 300 admirers is located in a village 130 miles from Ahmedabad. "He is like a God for us and we have been worshipping him for a decade. We want a temple for him in all villages in Gujarat," said Ramesh Undhad, who has headed the project to collect funds and construct the temple, which includes an idol of the 64-year-old Prime Minister. The temple took a year and seven lakhs to build. The statue of the PM cost around two lakhs, said Mr Unhad, a former local councilor. The Om Trust that governs the temple says it expects large crowds when the temple opens to the public on Sunday. "Narendra Modi is an icon for our youth...he is just like a God for the younger generation and that's why we have built this temple,'' said trustee Jayesh Patel.