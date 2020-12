దేశంలో మతపరమైన వివక్ష ఎవరిపైనా లేదు : అలీఘర్ ముస్లిం యూనివర్సిటీలో మోడీ కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the nation is on a path where everyone, irrespective of religion, can be assured of their constitutional rights and their future and where no community is left behind. Addressing Aligarh Muslim University on its centenary celebrations, PM Modi also said his government's schemes for the poor were reaching all sections "without any religious bias" and asserted that when it came to the nation's progress and development, it was important to set aside ideological differences.