At least 8 people have been allegedly killed while several others have been injured in fresh clashes that broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress party workers in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. While state BJP sources told news agency IANS that five of their activists/workers have been shot dead by men from Mamata Banerjee's party, a senior TMC leader alleged that three of their party men have been killed in the clashes which occurred in Hatgachi area under Sandeshkhali Assembly constituency on Saturday. BJP sources also claimed that 18 others from the party have gone missing. However, no official confirmation on the same has been received.