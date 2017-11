National

Ramesh Babu

Leading newspapers in Tripura on Thursday left their editorials blank to protest the killing of 51-year-old crime reporter Sudip Datta Bhaumik on Tuesday.Bhaumik was shot dead at the Tripura State Rifles’ 2nd battalion headquarters in RK Nagar on the outskirts of Agartala on Tuesday. The police have arrested battalion commandant Tapan Debbarma and his personal security guard Nanda Reang, who allegedly fired the shots at the journalist.