$15 million split between @CARE , @AIDINDIA , and @sewausa to help address the COVID-19 crisis in India. All tracked here: https://t.co/Db2YJiwcqc 🇮🇳

English summary

Micro blogging giant Twitter has donated $15 million (Rs 110.22 crore) to help address the Covid-19 crisis in India which is battling the unprecedented second wave of the deadly pandemic.