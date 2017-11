National

Narsimha

English summary

Two women, including a minor, were raped in Madhya Pradesh while its chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposed to bring in a legislation for awarding death penalty for raping minors.In the first case, a 19-year-old woman was gang raped by four men near railway tracks in the capital city and in the second, a three-year-old girl was raped by her teenage relative in Betul district.