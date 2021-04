English summary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has gone under isolation after some officials of his office tested positive for the coronavirus. "Some officers of my office have tested positive for the coronavirus. Some of them were in contact with me. Hence, as a precaution, I have isolated myself and starting my work virtually," he tweeted in Hindi. earlier cm said that up government would neither impose a lockdown nor let the people die in misery.