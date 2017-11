గ్లోబల్ వార్మింగ్ ఎఫెక్ట్, బాంబు పేల్చిన నాసా, ముందు మునిగేది మన నగరమేనా!?

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Mangalore in Karnataka is at a higher risk of flooding from rising sea levels because of melting glaciers than coastal cities such as Mumbai and New York, data released by Nasa shows. Over the next 100 years, glacial melt could push up Mangalore sea levels by 15.98cm compared to 15.26cm for Mumbai and 10.65cm for New York, says the study carried in the journal Science Advances. Mumbai and New York are traditionally believed to be the most vulnerable. The findings are based on a forecasting tool, gradient fingerprint mapping (GFM), developed by the scientists at the US space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.