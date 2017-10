‘ట్రంప్ ను దించేద్దాం.. వ్యతిరేక సమాచారం ఇస్తే రూ.65 కోట్లు బహుమతి’, కలకలం రేపిన ప్రకటన..

International

Larry Flynt, the founder of Hustler Magazine, bought a full-page ad in The Washington Post on Sunday, offering $10 million to anyone with information that could lead to President Donald Trump's impeachment. The ad said there was a strong reason to believe the 2016 election was "illegitimate in many ways" because Trump lost the popular vote , and was voted in because of an Electoral College "quirk" and Republican gerrymandering. "Trump has proven he's dangerously unfit to exercise the extreme power accrued by our 'unitary executive'," the ad read.