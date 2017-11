International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A live interview on an Iraqi TV channel was cut short when a 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook the Iran-Iraq border. The news presenter, based in Erbil, was interviewing a politician from Sulaimaniyah, both in the country's northeast, when they started feeling the initial tremors. As the studio started shaking, the guest looked visibly nervous. "I feel there is an earthquake happening in Sulaimaniyah?" a concerned anchor asked the guest, as per a translation by The Guardian. The panicked guest soon abandoned his seat and left. "There is also an earthquake here, I can feel it. It's too strong, without a doubt," the news presenter announced.