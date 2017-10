కారు బాంబు ధాటికి.. ముక్కలై పడిన పనామా కేసు ఇన్వెస్టిగేటివ్ జర్నలిస్ట్!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A 53-year-old investigative journalist in Malta was killed in a car bomb blast. Daphne Caruana Galizia, described as one of Malta's best-known investigative journalist, was killed after a powerful bomb blew up her car yesterday. Reports have it Galizia had just left her house and was on a road in northern Malta when the bomb detonated, sending her car flying into an adjacent field. Galizia was known for running an independent blog named Running Commentary in which she wrote about cases of alleged high-level corruption targeting politicians.