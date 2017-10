భారత టెక్కీ తరుపున పోరుడుతూ కిడ్నాపైన పాక్ మహిళా జర్నలిస్ట్ విడుదల

International

English summary

A Pakistani journalist who was allegedly kidnapped two years ago while pursuing the case of an Indian engineer jailed in Peshawar on espionage charges has been rescued, officials said. Zeenat Shahzadi, a 26-year-old reporter of Daily Nai Khaber and Metro News TV channel, was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified men while she was on her way to work in an autorickshaw from her home in a populated locality of Lahore on August 19, 2015. Shahzadi was believed to have "forcibly disappeared" while working on the case of Indian citizen Hamid Ansari, news agency PTI reported.