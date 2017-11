జపాన్ లో ట్రంప్, అప్పుడే బెదిరింపులు, అణుదాడి జరుగుతుందా? అందరిలోనూ ఆందోళన!

International

Japan was hit by a rare string of bomb threats as US President Donald Trump held talks in Tokyo, kicking off an Asia tour under heavy security, police said on Monday. In the western Shiga prefecture, a ferry company received a call from a man who “claimed to have set up a bomb inside a sightseeing ship that would explode in an hour,” a police spokesman told. White House officials and Asian leaders are worried that North Korea may provoke a crisis in an effort to throw President Donald Trump’s trip to the region off script.Their concern is that North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, might conduct a ballistic missile test — or even a far more shocking atmospheric nuclear test — during Trump’s visit to Japan or South Korea, and that Trump would respond by escalating rather than defusing tensions. Trump has met Kim’s recent provocations with growing anger, including his August threat to unleash “fire and fury” against the North.