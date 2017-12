‘‘ఉత్తరకొరియాతో జాగ్రత్త! కళ్లుమూసుకుని యుద్ధానికి దిగకండి..’’

International

UN Secretary-General Guterres made the comments to reporters after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo just days after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered to begin direct talks with North Korea without pre-conditions. The White House said yesterday that no negotiations could be held with North Korea until it improves its behaviour. The White House has declined to say whether President Donald Trump, who has taken a tougher rhetorical line toward Pyongyang than Secretary Tillerson, gave approval for the top US diplomat's overture.