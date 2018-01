అమెరికాపైనా జిహాద్.. అణుబాంబు ప్రయోగించండి: హఫీజ్ సయీద్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Pakistan-based international terrorist Hafiz Saeed has openly called for Jihad against the US and even urged the Pakistani authorities to use the country’s nuclear bombs for this purpose. Saeed’s threats came on a day when US president Donald Trump denounced Pakistan’s years of “lies and Deceit” openly on the social media. “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!,” Trump had tweeted in the New Year’s Day.