సీఎం కేసీఆర్ కు ప్రభుత్వ పాఠశాల విద్యార్థిని వినతి .. కేసీఆర్ స్పందిస్తారా ?

English summary

The academic year begun in Telangana state but the lack of teachers in various schools is troubling the students. Against this backdrop, a video message made by a 4th class student to CM KCR responding to a problem in their school has now gone viral on social media.The girl who spoke in the video message is Soubhagya. A fourth-class student of a government school in a pedda Dhanwada village in Gadwal district has said that at least one teacher in his government school has not been there, and that they are in trouble to study .The student appealed CM KCR that they want to send a teacher.