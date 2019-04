ఏకంగా సీఎంఓనే వాడేశాడు .. అద్దె కార్లంటూ నిలువునా ముంచాడు

English summary

The fraud came out of Hyderabad in the name of rental cars. in the name of rented cars in the CMO a man chaeted the car owners .A man named srikanth studied 7th class cheated the people with the name of CMO office officials very nearer to him. and he said that to tha car owners he will keep the cars rent in CMO office. and he mortgaged them . with the amount he is enjoying . By the complaint of the car owners Two of the accused have been arrested by the LB Nagar SOT police. Rs. 23 cars, 4 cell phones, Rs 2 crore 45 lakh 70 thousand 4.70 lakh cash was seized.