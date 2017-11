మళ్లీ జాత్యహంకారం బుసలు! న్యూజెర్సీలో భారత సంతతి మహిళపై దుష్ప్రచారం!

Nri

Ramesh Babu

More than 150 people from various cultures and religions gathered Monday at the JCC/YMCA Community Campus for a unity rally to end racism and hatred."While the reason for our having to gather here today is troubling, the fact that you gathered here is wonderful," said Adam Glinn, director of development for the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County. "Your presence and support says more about who we are as a community than does the hate, racism and rhetoric that we have joined here together to reject." The unity rally was in response to the dissemination of racist mailers sent to residents last week that targeted two school board candidates.