ఛీ.. వాడసలు భర్తేనా?: దేశంకాని దేశంలో.. భార్యాబిడ్డలను వదిలేసి...

Nri

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A husband left his wife and children in Dubai and went along with his first wife. Now the victim Katta Swathi and his two children are on road. With the help of the locals Swathi called his sister Nagamani who stays in Venkatapuram Mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalapally District and told about her situation, asked help to get them back from Dubai.