చిన్నవిషయానికి అవార్డు వెనక్కిచ్చేంత మూర్ఖుడినా: ప్రకాశ్ రాజ్ యూటర్న్

Talk Of The Day

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the unsolved murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh is why noted southern actor Prakash Raj says his five National Awards are deserved by "bigger actors" including the PM. The actor also said that he has been misquoted as saying he wants to return those awards. "I am not such a fool to give back the National Awards which has been given to me for my body of work and which I am very proud of."