తొలిరోజు శ్రీవారి దర్శనం ఇలా: కనులారా..తనివితీరా: తోసేయట్లేదిక: క్షురకులకు పీపీఈ కిట్లు

Though the temple reopened today, for most of the devotees and TTD employees, it was an unusual and surreal experience as there was very less crowd and the devotees got a longer darshan than usual where they would only catch a small glimpse of Lord Venkateshwara on normal days. Kalyana Katta, where devotees tonsure and donate their hair as an offering to Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala all barbers have been given PPE kits and strict physical distancing norms have been put in place. The barbers, who have been asked to work on rotational duty, also frequently sanitize their equipment.