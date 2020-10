జగన్ సర్కార్ కు కేంద్రం మరో షాక్ .. పోలవరం ప్రాజెక్ట్ నిధులకు మరింత కోత ?

English summary

According to the latest figures from the Polavaram project, the Center has decided not to fund the construction of the drinking water department and power plant. It is learned that a senior official of the Union Ministry of Water Energy has recently sent a letter asking them to deduct those amounts from the bills that will no longer be paid if funds are provided for drinking water and power works. While the Center is already embarrassing the AP government by putting in large sums of money for the Polavaram project, the latest decision is further embarrassing the AP government.