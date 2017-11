Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

amaravathi: ap Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated asia’s biggest video conference hall, at the Real Time Governance (RTG) Command Control Centre (CCC), in the first block of the Secretariat on Sunday. The objective of the CCC is to review, monitor and issue orders in case of emergency and otherwise. If required, the officials/Ministers will monitor the situation at ground level with the help of drones from here.