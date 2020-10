తేలని ఏపీ, తెలంగాణా ఆర్టీసీ పంచాయితీ .. దసరాకైనా బస్సులు నడుస్తాయా ?

English summary

The Dussehra festival rush has begun. Those who were previously confined to their homes due to the corona are now coming out. They are getting ready to go to their own hometowns for the big festival . Settlers in Hyderabad, however, are frustrated that buses do not run to AP as the Dussehra festival approaches. Due to the high number of bus services from AP to Telangana in the past, AP will suffer more due to non-operation of buses now. The big question now is whether the buses will be refurbished today or, tomorrow are expected to decide.