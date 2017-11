కన్నుల పండుగగా సాగుతున్న అరకు బెలూన్ ఫెస్టివల్

Andhra Pradesh

visakhapatnam: Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh will see its first-ever international balloon festival. Supported by Andhra Pradesh tourism, this three-day extravaganza from 14-16 November has a line-up of 16 balloons from 13 countries including Australia, USA, South Korea, Brazil and India. Araku Balloon Festival is an event where the balloon pilots get the opportunity to exhibit what they love doing the most