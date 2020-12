వైఎస్ జగన్ ,మంత్రులు గాడిదలు కాస్తున్నారా ? దుర్బుద్ధితోనే వ్యవస్థల నాశనం : అచ్చెన్నాయుడు ధ్వజం

English summary

AP TDP state president Atchennaidu was furious with AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy. In the case of the capital Amaravati, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was incensed that he was dealing with malice and destroying Amaravati. Asked if Jagan and the ministers were Guarding the donkeys if insider trading took place in the capital Amaravati , Atchennaidu was angry on jagan .. only for personal grudge Jagan was weakening the systems.