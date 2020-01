రాజధాని నిరసనలు .. కారుణ్య మరణం కోసం రాష్ట్రపతికి మహిళల లేఖాస్త్రాలు

English summary

Women from Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh wrote letters to President Ram Nath Kovind , urging him to accord permission for 'mercy killing' as the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government was pursuing "a policy of revenge" against the people of the region by deciding to shift the state capital. The women of mandadam, in their letters to the President, sought his intervention to stall the process of shifting the capital or grant them permission for mercy killing. We intend to die because all doors for solution have been closed and the government of Andhra Pradesh is pursuing revenge against the people of Amaravati. We opine that death is an ultimate form of protest against the governments that do not guarantee constitutional rights.. the women said in their representation.