చంద్రబాబు ముసలివారు , లోకేష్ పులకేసి.. టీడీపీకి కొత్త నాయకుడు కావాలన్న మంత్రి

English summary

Now, the leaders of the YCP from the CM in AP are targeting Chandrababu and Lokesh. For whom they are fighting against the TDP chief, former CM Chandrababu and his son Lokesh. Recently Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has made sensational comments about Chandrababu and Lokesh .He said that party leaders are looking for the next leader of Chandrababu in TDP. There is a leadership defect in the Telugu Desam Party. He concluded that it was not the two of them that led the Telugu Desam Party. Anil Kumar Yadav has said that Chandrababu is an old man and Lokesh Pulakesi.. need a new leader in Telugu Desam Party.