జగన్ .. ఓ అసమర్ధ సీఎం .. ఉదాసీనత వల్లే ఇదంతా .. విరుచుకుపడిన చంద్రబాబు

English summary

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has lashed out at AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. During a videoconference with TDP leaders in Araku Parliament, Chandrababu criticized the YCP government for forgetting tribal welfare. Chandrababu Naidu has lashed out at Chief Minister Jagan for calling for the rights of the tribals and for not at least providing drinking water. He also condemned the attack on temples and the destruction of idols.