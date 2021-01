ఏకగ్రీవాల మాటున వైసీపీ నేతల అరాచకాలు .. వీడియోలు రిలీజ్ చేసిన చంద్రబాబు టార్గెట్ అదేనా !!

English summary

Chandrababu Naidu said that the unanimous in villages was not with the consent of the people and that all these were coercive conventions that were carried out by intimidation with atrocities and attacks by ycp . Noting that not one, not two, 2,274 unanimous was reached with YCP atrocities, Chandrababu showed videos of various recent incidents on the occasion. Chandrababu made it clear that such unanimous without the consent of the people could not be tolerated.