పవన్ కల్యాణ్ మూడుపెళ్లిళ్ల మాసికం - జైలు భయంతోనే జగన్ ఆ పని - బుద్ధి తక్కువై పొత్తు: సీపీఐ నారాయణ

English summary

CPI national secretary k.Narayana said that Andhra Pradesh is suffering due to Chief Minister ys Jagan, TDP chief Chandrababu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. He said that injustice was being done to the state because of them. Narayana criticized the YSRCP, TDP and Janasena during a Left-led protest at the GVMC Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday against the anti-farmer and anti-agriculture laws introduced by the central government.