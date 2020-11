వరలక్ష్మి హత్య కేసులో షాకింగ్ అంశాలు .. క్రైమ్ సినిమాల ప్రభావం.. క్రిమినల్ గా మారిన అఖిల్ !!

English summary

It is known that the murder case of Varalakshmi, has caused a sensation all over the state. Interesting things are coming out in the Varalakshmi murder case. It has been revealed that accused Akhil Sai Venkat was inspired by watching crime movies on Varalakshmi murder case. In addition before killing of Varalakshmi , Akhil Sai Venkat have seen some very popular criminal movies to keep the crime out.