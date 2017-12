ప్రిన్సిపల్‌,టీచర్ పై నిర్భయ కేసు...విద్యార్థినులతో అసభ్య ప్రవర్తనకు ఫలితం

Andhra Pradesh

west gidavari district: the Principal and lecturer of akps College, dumpagadapa have been booked for sexual harassment of one of the college students. As per police sources, a female student of akps college lodged a written complaint of sexual harassment against the school Principal and telugu lecturer with police station akividu. Acting over the complaint, a nirbhaya case under has been registered at akividu police station and investigation started.