Unstoppable: 3 రాజధానులపై 'నల్లారి' షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్?

Unstoppable:నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ హోస్ట్ గా వ్యవహరిస్తోన్న అన్ స్టాపబుల్ రెండోసీజన్ ప్రారంభమైంది. నాలుగో ఎపిసోడ్ కు ఉమ్మడి ఏపీ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి నల్లారి కిరణ్ కుమార్ రెడ్డి, మాజీ స్పీకర్ సురేష్ రెడ్డి, నటి రాధిక అతిథులుగా హాజరయ్యారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా బాలకృష్ణ అడిగిన పలు ప్రశ్నలకు నల్లారి సమాధానాలిచ్చారు. ఏపీలో మూడు రాజధానులను సమర్థిస్తారా? ఒక రాజధానికే మద్దతిస్తారా? అని బాలకృష్ణ అడిగారు.

English summary

Kiran Kumar Reddy replied that the conditions then were different and the conditions are different now and it would be convenient if the executive, judiciary and legislature were all in one place.