ఫైర్ బ్రాండ్ రోజాలో మరో కోణం ... సిల్వర్ స్క్రీన్ నుండి స్పిరిట్యువల్ స్క్రీన్ దాకా రోజా ప్రస్థానం

English summary

YSRCP MLA RK Roja who is having many aspects to prove herself has also another unknown side of her. That hidden aspect of Nagari MLA has been revealed recently. Roja who is known for her association with films, politics and mesmerizing audience in a TV show, is also religious minded with spiritual thoughts. She has been coming before the audience with Sri Purnima Grantham which will be released from the hands of CM Jagan. It is well known that recently Roja took over the charge of APIIC chairperson at a program held in the APIIC head office in Mangalagiri town.