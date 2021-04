చంద్రబాబుపై రాళ్ళ దాడి , ఇది వాళ్ళ కుట్రే : హోం మంత్రి సుచరిత ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Sucharita reacted to the incident of pelting stones at TDP chief Chandrababu. Speaking to media in Guntur today, Sucharita said that the incident of pelting stones at former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was untrue. Sucharitha criticized Chandrababu and said that he had started a new drama realising that the TDP would fail miserably in the Tirupati elections.