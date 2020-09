మద్యం అక్రమ రవాణా కేసు: ఏపీకి చెందిన ఇద్దరు ఎస్ఈబీ ఎస్సైలు,కానిస్టేబుళ్లు అరెస్ట్

English summary

Two SIs and two constables allegedly took bribes of Rs 50,000 to assist in liquor smuggling, according to information provided by the liquor smugglers.According to SP Ram Mohan, SIs Jilan Bhasha and Shiv Prasad of the Special Enforcement Bureau along with constables Mohan and Murali Krishna were arrested by the police. He said those arrested had been sent to judicial remand.