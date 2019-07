టీడీపీ కార్యకర్తల కోసం లోకేష్ ఫేస్ బుక్ పేజ్ ... కార్యకర్తల రక్షణే ధ్యేయమన్న బాబు టెలీకాన్ఫరెన్స్

English summary

TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu said that six TDP activists have been assaulted in the last 40 days. Outraged that the YCP anarchy has escalated everywhere, Chandrababu said that he strongly condemns the attacks and atrocities on TDP activists. It is alleged that YCP leaders are threatening the TDP lines to evacuate the towns. TDP activists have been known to carry out mass attacks on the homes. Nara Lokesh urged to bring to the attention of the TDP leadership even if YCP leaders threaten, attack and post on social media. TDP special unit number 7306299999 is advised to provide information. Lokesh also said that a legal cell has been set up for each district to woo TDP activists and supporters. Former minister Lokesh said he has launched a Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/tdpsocialmedialegalcell to complain about harassment.