వదలబొమ్మాలీ వదల ... గీతం టార్గెట్ గా బాలయ్య అల్లుడికి చుక్కలు చూపిస్తున్న ఎంపీ విజయసాయి

English summary

Vijayasaireddy wrote a letter to AICTE alleging that Gitam university had recently acquired government land and illegally obtained permits from AICTE, including the construction of Gitam Deemed University Engineering College buildings in Visakhapatnam. He wrote a letter to AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabuddhe asking him to order an immediate inquiry to ascertain the facts that Gitam University had flouted the rules of the AICTE.