తీర్పును గౌరవిస్తున్నా .. జనంలోనే ఉంటానన్న నారా లోకేష్ .. ఓటమిపై స్పందన

English summary

TDP scion Nara Lokesh contested in his first ever polls from Mangalagiri assembly constituency. Everyone considered Lokesh to be the favorite to win from this constituency, but things did not go as planned.Nara Lokesh trailed behind Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in almost each and every round.Lokesh took it to Twitter to respond on his debacle in Mangalagiri.“Winning and losing is a part of the game. I respect the decision of the voters. I will try to indulge myself more in public service from now on,” he tweeted.Reportedly, YCP candidate Alla Ramakrishna Reddy won with a majority of 5,200 votes against Nara Lokesh in Mangalagiri.