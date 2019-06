జనసేనాని పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ పార్టీ భవిష్యత్ కార్యాచరణ ఏంటో తెలుసా ?

English summary

The Pawan Kalyan post mortem on the JanasenaParty defeat in elections. Information that Pawan's plan is to do what is good in the coming days. Pawan Kalyan wants to strengthen the party where the party is to be booth level and wherever it is at village levels. Pawan has suggested that their party lines should be in line with the fact that their focus is on the villages. Janesena believes that the party is not strongest in root level . That is why Pawan Kalyan has made a sensational decision to strengthen the party from the village level and stay in the public . In the coming days, the Jana Sena Party will have a stronger or whether it will succeed in strengthening the Pawan party.