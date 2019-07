మీడియా పై రాజకీయ వ్యూహకర్త ప్రశాంత్ కిషోర్ ఆగ్రహం ... ఎందుకంటే

English summary

Prashant Kishore is furious at the media and newspapers. A news paper published the news that He is currently working with Shiv Sena youth Aditya Thackeray. About the fake news he responded that He has a lot of respect for the media and he is very sad to hear about such news. On this occasion he said… 'The truth is that the media is better known than where I work.I have been reading in the news papers and realising that where I am working. He expressed his outrage at the media.