పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ నటుడైతే .. చంద్రబాబు సహజనటుడు .. వారివి హై డ్రామాలు : సజ్జల సెటైర్లు

English summary

AP government adviser and YSR Congress party state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy has made harsh remarks on Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan in the wake of the latest political developments. Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy, who commented on the by-election for the Tirupati parliamentary seat, was met with irony that Pawan Kalyan was an actor while Chandrababu was a natural actor.In the Tirupati by-election, Sajjala said Chandrababu was playing a stone-pelt drama and said YSRCP victory in Tirupati by-election.