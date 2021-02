చంద్రబాబు కుప్పం పర్యటనపై సజ్జల సెటైర్.. స్వరూపానంద క్షుద్ర పూజల వ్యాఖ్యలపై ఫైర్

English summary

Criticizing Babu for speaking without etiquette and without sobriety, sajjala ramakrishna reddy incensed chandrababu comments on swarupananda swami . TDP leaders allegating that Jagan had gone to Swarupananda Swamy Ashram and performed some occult worship, sajjala tried to show with photos that Chandrababu had also gone to Swarupananda Swamy at that time Balakrishna, Atchannaidu and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu had also gone to Swami. Impatient as to why Swamiji was being blamed unnecessarily.