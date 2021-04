పవన్ కు నిలకడ లేదు .. పగలు ఒక పార్టీతో రాత్రి మరో పార్టీతో కలుస్తారు : సజ్జల ఆగ్రహం

English summary

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy set fire to Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. Sajjala, who had targeted Pawan Kalyan and criticized him, was incensed that Pawan Kalyan was criticizing Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for not being able to bear the popularity. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan will meet one party during the day and another at night, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said. Is Pawan Kalyan consistent in any aspect? Asked. Sajjala said that Pawan was reading the script written by somebody.