బకింగ్ హామ్ జలరవాణా ప్రాజెక్ట్...ఆంధ్రాకే కాదు ఇండియాకే సెంటర్ ఆఫ్ ఎట్రాక్షన్ అవుతుందట....

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

The Buckingham Canal Water Transform Project, which is an experiment of the Andhra Pradesh government, is being centre of attraction to not only Andhra Pradesh but also India said MLC Gali muddu krishnamanaidu. Speaking to the media, he said the Buckingham Canal Water Transport Project is 560 kilometers distance It will cost Rs 9,465 crores to complete. The Waterways Authority of India has been sanctioned Rs 3,250 crore for the project. But Tamil Nadu has to be approve this project.